Sip Sustainably: These Are the 6 Best Water Bottle Brands You've Never Heard Of Stay hydrated and healthy with a reusable water bottle by MiiR, Soma, and more conscious companies that are committed to sustainable practices. By Kristine Solomon Published Aug. 29 2024, 5:03 p.m. ET

Switching to a reusable water bottle is one of the easiest and most impactful things you can do to help clean up the planet. Millions of single-use plastic bottles end up in oceans and landfills — and I'm sure you're also aware of major, viral brands like Stanley, Hydroflask, and Camelbak, all great companies that make solid products. But some of the best water bottle brands are the ones you've never heard of: companies making durable bottles and supporting eco-friendly manufacturing processes while flying under the radar. Some even donate portions of their proceeds to sustainability initiatives.

Beyond the environmental benefits, having a well-made water bottle makes it easier to stay hydrated, too. Life is sometimes too busy to remember to drink water, but being well-hydrated has myriad health benefits, ranging from more energy and better digestion to a healthier heart and mind. These reusable water bottles by conscious companies like LARQ, Soma, and MiiR are making a splash, and we are here for it.

MiiR

MiiR makes pretty water bottles that rival those always-viral, always-sold-out ones you're thinking of. They also donate a portion of proceeds from each sale to fund clean water, healthy environments, and strong communities. The All Day Straw Cup is a 32-ounce double-wall vacuum-insulated bottle made of 90 percent recycled materials. It has a leak-proof lid and both a straw and silicone mouthpiece. Get in the car, pop it in your cup holder, and go! You'll be styling with your choice of eight upbeat hues.

Corkcicle

Corkcicle makes BPA-free, insulated stainless steel water bottles focused on design and sustainability. The company partners with charity: water, an organization that helps provide safe drinking water to people in need throughout countries like Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, and Ethiopia. The Cruiser Insulated Tumbler with Handle is a great example of their dedication to functional design. The triple-insulated steel keeps water cold for 20 hours and is cup holder-friendly. It has a collapsible straw, an ergonomic handle, and a slip-proof silicone bottom. Corkcicle is always rolling out fun new colors and patterns, so these water bottles are anything but boring.

LARQ

LRQ makes reusable water bottles that go beyond just keeping your beverage cold for 24 hours (although that part's amazing, too). They created the first-ever self-cleaning water bottle: the award-winning, double-wall vacuum-insulated PureVis, a water bottle, and rechargeable water purification system rolled up into one 17- or 25-ounce package. Just push a button, and UV-C LED technology will eliminate contaminants from your water without a filter. LARQ focuses on sustainability and reducing plastic waste with its entire product line, which includes water bottles and pitchers. The company is a member of 1% for the Planet, a global network of businesses that commit to donating at least one percent of their annual sales to environmental causes and sustainability initiatives.

Lifefactory

Lifefactory's focus is producing products so well-made, that they reduce waste by their very nature — especially plastic waste, as their reusable water bottles are primarily made of recyclable materials like glass or metal. Their products are also produced locally to reduce their carbon footprint. The 20oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw Cap is a vacuum-insulated stainless steel water bottle that keeps your drink cold for 12 hours. A few little details we love are its BPA-free, slip-resistant silicone base and its covered straw that lets you keep the bottle upright as you sip. The powder-coated beauty comes in three soothing colors.

Soma

Soma's sustainable initiatives include working with responsible supply chain partners, using post-consumer waste in its packaging, and donating to water conservation charities with each purchase. The 25 oz. Glass Water Bottle uses BPA-free borosilicate glass with a lid that uses renewable bamboo (although it does contain some plastic) and a silicone sleeve and easy-carry handle that comes in four colors.

