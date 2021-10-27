Our Favorite Chocolate Bars That Are Zero-Waste, Fair Trade, and Vegan

While most candy bars are wrapped in plastic, it’s actually fairly easy to find chocolates packaged with zero waste. Many chocolate bar companies opt for paper wrappers, aluminum foil liners, or otherwise recyclable and compostable packaging. Just make sure to recycle paper wrappers (or compost them if they get covered in chocolate), and to recycle aluminum foil liners (after cleaning them) by scrunching them up in a ball, and throwing them in the blue bin with cans and bottles.