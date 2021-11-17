Where Did All These Ladybugs Come From? How to Humanely Deal With an Infestation

Some old folktales indicate that ladybugs are a symbol of good luck. But if there are huddled phalanxes of ladybugs piling up in your window sills or basement boiler room, you’re probably less likely to see them in a positive light.

The question is, why are there so many ladybugs around this time of year, and how does one oust them all without causing the flamboyant little buggers any harm?