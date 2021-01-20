TikTok Video Reveals Animals Don't Sleep Through Hibernation — What Do They Do Instead?

As previously mentioned, we learned from an early age that animals essentially go into an extended sleeping state for the winter, but many are shocked to hear that really isn't the case. TikTok user imdugly posted a video to the app on Aug. 15, 2020 regarding his past thoughts on what hibernation really is, and the video began gaining traction in early 2021.

In the video, he asks audiences, "Am I the only person that like, as a child, thought that when animals hibernated they like, went to sleep for the entire winter? And then, like, woke up suddenly in the spring, and they were like, 'OK time to go out now'?" He said, covering his mouth. "Nope!" He whispers.

Viewers were shocked — user Sarah Skelton responded, "Me age 20 studying zoology am shocked that this is not what happens" while paravi wrote: "ur telling me thats WRONG ??" Keep reading for more on this shocking news that many are only just finding out about.

But first, watch the video in its entirety, below.