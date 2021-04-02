Is It Actually Possible to Change the Color of Hydrangeas Using Coffee?

According to World of Garden Plants , eggshells don’t just make it more difficult for your hydrangeas to absorb aluminum and turn blue; they also provide an added dose of nitrogen and calcium to improve growth overall. Like coffee grounds, the best way to ensure absorption is to crush the eggshells into a fine powder and spread them around the soil at the base of your hydrangeas’ roots.

Ultimately, we can't tell you how to color your hydrangeas. What we can do is suggest that if you are going to incorporate coffee, eggshells, or pine needles into your gardening routine, you try doing it the right way. Creating a backyard or kitchen compost bin is a great way to become more zero waste. Composting will enable you to repurpose your food scraps into something meaningful, and perhaps within the space of a season, something beautiful.