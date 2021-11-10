As COP26 Wraps Up, Here's What You Need to Know About COP27

The 2021 UN Climate Change Conference, aka COP26, is set to conclude Friday, Nov. 12, after two weeks of people from around the world collaborating to put an end to the climate crisis (or so they say). The conference was supposed to take place last year, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, COP26 was pushed to this year.

As this year’s event comes to a close, environmentalists may be wondering, where and when is the next COP?