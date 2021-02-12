Why Your Dog's Paws May Be Dry or Cracked

Foot care is as important for our canine companions as it is for us. It might actually be more important, seeing as most dogs don’t spend half their life in shoes as we do. Hot and cold pavement, rock salt, sand, and even soil can cause all sorts of paw problems that could worsen if they aren’t taken care of right away. Fear not, we’re here to set the record straight. We’ll tell you why your dog’s paws are dry, cracked, or damaged, and give you some tips to help make them well again.