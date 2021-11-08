These Vegan Nutellas Are Just What Your Sweet Tooth Ordered

There’s nothing quite like the delicious blend of hazelnut and chocolate. Unfortunately, traditional, brand-name Nutella doesn’t yet come in animal-free varieties; not to mention, conventional Nutella also contains palm oil, which many eco-conscious consumers try to avoid.

That said, plant-based fans of this delectable combination need not go without. There are a number of vegan Nutella alternatives available today, many of which happen to also be palm oil-free and contain less sugar than Nutella. There are also plenty of recipes that will allow you to make vegan Nutella for yourself at home.