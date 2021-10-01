Sustainable Vegan Leather Pants, So You Can Fit in With the TikTok Teens

Duchess Meghan Markle put vegan leather pants on the map a few years back — and the cruelty-free trouser style is back in style once again, thanks to TikTok. In the fall of 2020, many TikTokers showed off their trendy vegan leather pants, and now that we’re entering autumn of 2021, the style is making the rounds once again, with a battle between Aritzia and Abercrombie’s faux leather bottoms.

Choosing fake leather over animal-based leather is a more compassionate choice, as it doesn’t involve killing any animals; vegan leather pants are also typically less expensive than real leather ones. And, even though faux leather is often made from petroleum-based materials — though many companies are now making even more sustainable vegan leather from plants — faux leather is still more sustainable than animal-based leather .

That's because the leather industry is responsible for high methane emissions, as well as everything else needed to sustain the cows before they are slaughtered, such as water, grain, land, and electricity. Not to mention, animal-based leather goes through toxic chemical treatments during the tanning process, making it far from biodegradable.

So here’s a look into the two trendiest vegan leather pants of the moment — plus a few other options from smaller, more sustainable brands.