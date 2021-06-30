Plant-Based Snack and Dessert Recipes for Your July Fourth Barbecue

On July Fourth, we celebrate this country’s independence, but where in the constitution is it written that you need to eat meat to ring in the U.S.'s birthday? This Independence Day, leave the meat off the barbecue and opt for something a bit better for the environment, and a heck of a lot better for your health. That’s not to say that all of the vegan Fourth of July snacks and desserts featured here are “healthy” by any measure, but they are certainly better for you than a big greasy hamburger!