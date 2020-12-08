The Environmental Pros and Cons of Charcoal: Can It Be Eco-Friendly?

Charcoal may be proven to have certain benefits for the soil. According to NPR , “Researchers say that adding charcoal to soil may provide more benefits for long-term soil quality than compost or manure. It could also be used to sequester carbon captured from carbon dioxide emissions.”

The same article from NPR explains that adding charcoal to the soil is called “black gold architecture,” and the idea is to add charcoal from burned organic matter to the soil. As a result, the soil retains more nutrients and with the addition of charcoal, can even increase the amount of crops it yields.

If gas really isn't your jam, try opting for clean charcoal — it's the least you can do.