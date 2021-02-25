Pressure's on for Biden to Back New Clean Water Bill

On Thursday, Feb. 25, Senator Bernie Sanders, congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, and congressman Ro Khanna will propose The Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity and Reliability (Water) Act to congress, according to The Guardian. Over the next 20 years, it will invest thousands of dollars into replacing old infrastructures and addressing unequal access to clean and sanitary water, alongside Biden's $2 trillion Build Back Better plan, which will hopefully highlight the ongoing water crisis.

The bill is currently being supported by upwards of 70 Democratic lawmakers, as well as 500 advocates and organizations nationwide. Local utilities have been required to fund water systems over the last few decades, as federal funding has plummeted by almost 80 percent since 1977. People of color and low-income families have been disproportionately affected by these issues, with a massive funding gap — though $35 billion should be just enough to obey safety standards.

“It’s clear we have a water crisis in every corner of the United States, and if we don’t act soon it will be a disaster,” said Lawrence, as per The Guardian.

“What happened in Texas and Flint, Michigan, and so many other places shows us what happens when we don’t take care of our water infrastructure. I want to scream from the rooftop and shake America awake: safe, clean affordable water is necessary to live – without it you will die.”