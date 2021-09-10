If You’re Looking for a Tiny House Village Near You, Look No Further

The tiny house movement is in full swing these days. What was once a very niche style of zero-waste living has become a mainstay for those looking to downsize or uncomplicate their lives. These tiny homes have become so popular, in fact, that tiny house villages have begun popping up all across the U.S. These communities are a way for folks to share land and resources, while lending support to one another. How do I find a tiny house village near me, you may ask? Keep reading and we’ll show you!