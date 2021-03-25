Formerly Homeless Man Moves Into the First 3D-Printed Tiny Home

ICON and New Story’s 3D-printed tiny home has finally transitioned from prototype to reality — and the first tiny home’s first resident has officially moved in. Tim Shea, 70, a previously homeless man, is the first person to live in a 3D-printed tiny house , and his story proves how the 3D-printed tiny home is more than a feat in engineering and sustainability — it’s also a life-saving technology.

Keep reading to learn more about these 3D-printed tiny homes, how they are helping adults coming out of homelessness, and to hear Shea’s story.

In March 2018, social housing nonprofit New Story and construction technology company ICON unveiled the U.S.’s first permitted 3D-printed house in the Austin, Texas area. (More on the actual houses below.)

Two years later, in March 2020, KHN reported that ICON was building six tiny houses in Austin’s Community First! Village, a community of affordable homes for adults coming out of chronic homelessness. The news outlet reported that Tim Shea, then 69, would soon move into the first of the village’s six 3D-printed tiny houses.

Source: ICON The interior of one of ICON's 3D-printed tiny homes.

By the fall of 2020, the first house was complete. Then, in March 2021, The NY Post reported that Shea, now 70, had moved into the tiny home back in September. According to The Post, Shea once faced a heroin addiction, he was formerly homeless, and he most recently lived in an RV. His new 400-square-foot home costs him $300 a month, and the Community First! Village provides support programs to help residents.

Source: ICON Tim Shea during construction of his tiny home.

“When I found out I’d be the first person in America to move into a 3D-printed home, I thought it was pretty awesome,” Shea told The Post. “The very people I used to run away from, I’m running to. If you’ve been on both sides of the fence, you know some people just need a little encouragement and support.”

