Turning Home Depot Sheds Into Tiny Houses: Everything You Need to Know

Tiny homes might be sustainable and eco-friendly, but they can be expensive, often require customization, and might need to be specially ordered or built from scratch. After all, it’s not like you can just go down to the hardware store to buy one... or can you? As it happens, Home Depot is now selling customizable tiny homes for those looking to simplify their living situation. But how do these so-called Tuff Sheds work, and how much will it cost you to make one into your new home?