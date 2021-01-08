How Vancouver, B.C. Is Combatting the Housing Crisis With Tiny Townhouses

The housing crisis is a worldwide epidemic, with 1.6 billion people living in inadequate shelter. In response, it seems as though B.C. metropolis Vancouver may have a viable answer to the ongoing issue. A builder in the west coast Canadian city has proposed to help Vancouver's homeless population by designing temporary living situations in tiny townhouses for them to stay in for a limited period of time, until they find something more long-term.

Keep reading for more on Bryn Davidson's latest project to bring tiny townhouses to Vancouver's homeless population , and how the renderings he's created may ultimately become a worldwide answer to the seemingly endless housing crisis.

Homelessness in Vancouver is a growing issue.

Similar to the housing crisis in New York City, or that in any other major urban area in North America, Vancouver, B.C. is grappling with a growing homeless population — and unfortunately, the government is doing very little to help those in need. According to Daily Hive, a large portion of the homeless population is composed of Indigenous people from the area, as well as young people. And although there are some shelters, there aren't enough to accommodate the massive homeless population.

The growing homeless population can partially be attributed to to incredibly high living costs, the ongoing opioid crisis, and mental health issues, according to the Canadian news outlet. The weather is also better in Vancouver than it is in many other Canadian cities, and therefore, a large number of the homeless population consists of transplants from other parts of Canada, where it's colder.

“The services that are available in Vancouver are not effective, generally. I believe there is evidence that people move partly to find better services. But people who try that and move to Vancouver find that things here are not better,” said Julian Somers, a professor in the Faculty of Health Sciences at Simon Fraser University, as per Daily Hive.

