Hacks for Dealing With the Toilet Paper Shortage Amidst the Coronavirus

Hundreds of years from now (if humanity makes it that long, that is...), our descendants will probably remember the novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19, by the photos of empty toilet paper shelves in stores.

Across the world, many cities are experiencing toilet paper shortages due to the pandemic. With more than 125,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide, that's a lot of people in quarantine — not to mention, there are also numerous people self-isolating for fear of contracting or spreading the virus. And since most people consider TP a necessity, it's not really a surprise that stores are selling out of toilet paper.

Fortunately, we have a few suggestions as to how you can deal with the TP shortage — and they could also wind up lowering your environmental impact and even saving you money in the long run.