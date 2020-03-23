Please Don't Flush Your Clorox Wipes, No Matter How Bad COVID-19 Gets

As officials issued warnings about the mounting COVID-19 outbreak, people all over the world stocked up on wipes, disinfecting sprays, hand sanitizer, and other cleaning supplies over the past few weeks. This has led some consumers to wonder if they can flush Clorox wipes down the toilet.

I'll put the answer simply: The only thing (besides bodily fluids) that you should be flushing down the toilet is all that toilet paper you stocked up on.