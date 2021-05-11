Rest Your Head in These U.S. Eco-Friendly Airbnbs During Your 2021 Travels

Rest Your Head in These U.S. Eco-Friendly Airbnbs During Your 2021 TravelsBy Lizzy Rosenberg
May. 11 2021, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
Now that COVID-19 vaccines are being widely distributed across the U.S., you're most likely starting to think about rescheduling those domestic travel plans that were unfortunately canceled due to the pandemic last year. And although you may be embarking on your journey via car or plane, you can still keep your trip's impact relatively low by selecting an eco-friendly Airbnb — take a look at a few of our favorites, below.
Super Cute Retro Airstream in Wimberly, Texas
Embarking on a trip to the Lone Star State? Stay in this cozy, retro, and eco-friendly camper that's immersed in the great outdoors for $151 a night. It's decked out with a patio, hot tub, fire pit, outdoor shower, kitchen, queen bed, WiFi, and TV — and the hosts have taken extra steps make their property sustainable. Vacationers are provided with recycling bins, eco-friendly dish soap and laundry detergent, recycled paper products, low-wattage light bulbs, and organic coffee.
Casa Moderna 1 – Solar-Powered Home in San Juan, Puerto Rico
Those seeking out a luxurious (but guilt-free) beach stay can enjoy Casa Moderna 1 – Solar Powered Home in San Juan, Puerto Rico for $443 per night. As the only solar-powered Airbnb for rent in San Juan, it offers guests the chance to enjoy a heated infinity plunge pool, jacuzzi, sundeck, outdoor shower, BBQ, air-conditioned gym with a Peloton spin bike, and a basketball court — you'll be living the fancy life.
The Micro – A Wee House in Lake Placid, N.Y.
You've likely heard of people moving into tiny homes for the sake of living sustainably for the sake of using few building materials and wasting very little energy — and now you can stay in one! The Micro – A Wee House in Lake Placid, N.Y. is wedged between the scenic Lake Placid and Saranac Lake in Upstate New York, offering guests a BBQ, fire pit, outdoor seating, a kitchen, WiFi, free parking, and more for only $77 per night.
The Cozy Cottage at Grateful Meadows in Westpoint, Va.
Grateful Meadows is a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary with a cozy cottage lining the edge of the forest. For $150 per night, guests can wake up to rescued donkeys and chickens roaming the meadow. Guests have access to a hot tub, as well as a guest lounge outside of the cottage, which has a private bathroom, projector TV, kitchenette, billiards table, darts, and games. A full vegan breakfast is provided, and although being vegan isn't required, non-vegan food isn't allowed on the property.
Eco Conscious Oceanside Oasis in Oceanside, Calif.
For $103 a night, enjoy a stay at Eco Conscious Oceanside Oasis in Northern San Diego. In addition to having gorgeous ocean views and access to a private garden, guests can take advantage of two bikes that will let you explore the area's many great restaurants, shops, and beaches. The bungalow gets ample natural lighting, and relies on the cool ocean breeze for air circulation — it's truly a beachside dream.
Luxury, Eco-friendly, Urban, Walkable KC Getaway in Kansas City, Kans.
If you find yourself anywhere near Kansas, City, Kans., make sure to book a few nights at the Luxury, Eco-friendly, Urban, Walkable KC Getaway aka the Buffalo House, for $275 per night. This modern abode, which is located in Kansas City's Rosedale neighborhood, was built by Studio 804 and it's a LEED Platinum certified home. It boasts two private bedrooms, a loft, two full bathrooms, WiFi, TVs, a driveway, and an outdoor space with a fire pit and grassy backyard.
Eco-friendly micro-dwelling in Spokane, Wa.
Make sure to book this sustainable stay in Spokane, Wa. for only $119 per night. Described as a "net-zero micro design," this eco-friendly micro-dwelling was thoughtfully designed to produce more energy than it consumes using recycled materials, solar energy, through forest restoration, and more in a neighborhood of other homes of the like. The unit comes with a private entrance, bathroom, kitchenette, WiFi, and patio, with a ton of natural light and a seriously cute set-up.
Minimal Eco-House in Detroit, Mich.
Detroit's Minimal Eco-House is a must-visit — for $98 per night, guests can have a private room and bath in this shared house. The home was built in 2019 using all-natural materials and sustainable building techniques. It offers a ton of natural light, and is home to two adorable cats that roam the house freely. The hosts offer zero-waste toiletry products, and the bedding and sheets are comprised of 100 percent organic linen.