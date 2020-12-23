What Is the Transportation and Climate Initiative? Behind the Regional Climate Agreement

The Northeastern U.S. is widely recognized for its colonial history, rocky beaches, and clam chowder, but the historical American region also recently created a sustainability pact that could create a nationwide environmental impact. The Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island governors, as well as Washington D.C.'s mayor, recently signed the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI), which looks to combat transportation pollution.

"Now is the time for Governors to show leadership in moving this program forward so TCI revenue can be invested to expand clean transportation options, put people back to work, and prioritize emissions reductions in overburdened communities that are on the frontlines of vehicle pollution," Alli Gold Roberts, director of state policy program at Ceres, said in an official statement.

Keep reading for more on the regional Transportation and Climate Initiative, and its sustainability goals.