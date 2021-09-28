Brazil Wildfires: Where They Are, What's Causing Them, and More

Unfortunately, just like the state of California, Australia, and several European states, Brazil has endured record-breaking wildfires in 2021. In fact, during the month of September alone, four states across the South American country were engulfed in flames. Thousands of hectares of the Amazon forest have since been destroyed, and reservoir levels are continuing to plummet. And unfortunately, Brazil's wildfires and droughts are threatening the country's biodiversity as well as its economy.

“It’s a vicious cycle,” Brazilian meteorologist Marcelo Seluchi told Bloomberg. “There is no rain because there is no humidity, and there is no humidity because there is no rain.” "...there’s a very serious drought problem in Brazil.”

He continued:

“The world is on a very dangerous path."