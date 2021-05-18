This Is Why You Should Keep Your Smartphone as Long as Possible

Though they are small, smartphones’ environmental impact is mighty. Specifically, the impact of buying a new smartphone, which many people do every two years , is a lot higher than you might think — and for that reason, clutching onto your older smartphone for as long as you can is the best way to keep your smartphone as low-impact as possible.

According to a 2018 study published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, if we don’t do something to curb our reliance on new smartphones, the Information and Communication Industry (ICT) could grow from representing about 1 to 1.6 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2007 to more than 14 percent of global GHGs by 2040 — that would represent more than half of the entire transportation sector, as of 2018.

As Fast Company notes, smartphones are essentially single-use when compared to other electronics. While people are more likely to use items like computers, computer monitors, televisions, speakers, cameras, e-readers, and even tablets until they start to significantly run slower, it’s common to replace smartphones every two years, or even every year when a new model drops (for those who can afford to do so, at least). Shout out to planned obsolescence.

And interestingly, the bulk of a smartphone’s environmental impact comes from making the phone and getting it into your hands — not you actually using it. The processes of mining, refining, constructing, and transporting (since smartphones are typically made overseas) a smartphone can represent up between 80 and 95 percent of the device's total CO2 emissions over a two-year period, according to OpenMind.

Basically, the creation of a new phone uses the same amount of energy as using (and charging) a smartphone every day for 10 years, Fast Company claims.

Column: Cobalt, Congo and a mass artisanal mining experiment https://t.co/jtOCuRrzJj pic.twitter.com/GhRA5rGbg8 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 13, 2021

In addition to having a high environmental impact, the cobalt mining industry presents a host of human rights concerns. Cobalt is a key ingredient in the lithium-ion batteries that power our smartphones (as well as most rechargeable tech, including laptops, electric vehicles, and solar panels).

As per Treehugger, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) produces 60 percent of the world’s cobalt, most of which is mined by miners forced to work long hours, in unsafe conditions, for low wages, and sometimes even mined by child laborers.

