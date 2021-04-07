Planned Obsolescence Exposed at Apple and Microsoft, in Light of New French Regulations

Samsung products’ scores range from 5.6 to 8.2 , as reported by Le Monde. As part of the French repairability index, Samsung actually published a free repair manual for its Samsung Galaxy phone, which should help customers avoid having to pay for a repair or replacement.

Nathan Proctor of the U.S. Public Research Interest Group’s right to repair campaign told Grist that Samsung publishing the repair manual was “unprecedented ,” and debunks various tech companies’ claims that they do not publish repair manuals to protect proprietary information.

Hey will you look at that Apple just added some 'repairability' information to its French website to comply with France's new product labeling requirements. This is A Moment, folks. @iFixit has helpfully translated Apple's new repair intel into English: https://t.co/Udi5dEGy89

The new French repairability index forces tech companies to be more transparent about how easy it is to repair their products. With mounting piles of e-waste polluting the Earth, rampant injustice in the cobalt mining industry, and labor law violations in overseas tech factories, forcing tech companies to make products easier to repair (and therefore create less of a demand for more new products to be made) could do a lot of good.

Hopefully France will inspire other countries to require increased transparency from tech manufacturers.