Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole on Giving Back, Her New Cookbook, and "Not Giving a F--k" (Exclusive)

GM: You founded the Pinky Cole Foundation — why is giving back so important to you?

PC: I really love helping people, it makes me feel good. I also feel like it's God's test to me: I get all the blessings — are you going to share those blessings, or are you going to hold onto them yourself? So I get an opportunity to pay it forward and bless other people. But that is what really brings me the rush and brings me joy, to know that my resources, my platform, help somebody to be better.

So yes, we have a great business, business does well. But what's most important to me is making sure that I can funnel some of the revenue from that business to be able to help people in the communities in which we serve. And we've been very successful at doing that. And I like to say that I'm being the change that I wish to see, and I pray that more entrepreneurs jump on the bandwagon and pour into the community in which they serve so that the community can rise up as their business rises up.