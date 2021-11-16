How Drilling for Lithium in the Salton Sea Is Making For a More Sustainable Future

White gold is — in fact — a nickname for lithium. And not only is lithium the title of a popular Nirvana song, but it's also what powers electric car batteries.

An energy company called Controlled Thermal Resources has finally started a $500-million project that has been in the works for years. Snagging the title as the second commercial lithium producer in the U.S., it drills 900 feet below ground for lithium and geothermal power production, hoping to generate clean energy all day, everyday.