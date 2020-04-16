Geothermal Energy: How it Works and Stacks Up Against Coal

To maintain the goals of the Paris Agreement and save the Earth from ecological breakdown, one of the most important things experts agree we need to do is transition to a renewable energy economy . While most of us may associate renewable energy with wind energy and solar energy , there are several other sources of clean energy that are growing in popularity. One such source is geothermal energy.

You may not have personal experience with geothermal energy, but in some areas, it’s the norm. For example, Reykjavik, Iceland, uses geothermal energy to heat 95 percent of its buildings — and some people consider Reykjavik to be one of the world’s cleanest cities, according to HowStuffWorks.

If you’ve ever wondered what exactly geothermal energy is, how it works, and if it’s a viable option to power your home, read on for everything you need to know about geothermal energy.