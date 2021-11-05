The State of California Will Soon Derive Clean Energy From Floating Wind Farms

Back in 2019, a Scottish company called Statoil erected the world's first floating wind farm. Although offshore wind farms have existed for several years, they're often constructed in super shallow waters just off the coast. Floating wind farms, however, can float in hundreds of feet deep waters, without becoming an eyesore, or taking up land space. And now, floating wind farms are finally making their way to the U.S., as they're expected to soon start operating off the California coast.

Not only are floating wind farms space efficient, but they require very little construction to expand, Alla Weinstein, founder and CEO of offshore wind farm company Trident Winds, told The Atlantic.

“You can literally have one design of a support structure that will be the same for California, Oregon, and Washington... And maybe even Alaska,” she explained. “The only thing you have to do offshore is hook [the platform] up to the mooring that you laid out ahead of time,” said Weinstein.