While most of us are just doing our best to survive the COVID-19 pandemic this week, the moon is absolutely thriving. In the wee hours of Monday, Nov. 30, many people looked up to notice a mysterious ring around the full celestial object, leaving many wondering: Why was there a ring around the moon ?

On top of all that, late Sunday night and early Monday morning also brought a full moon, a Beaver Moon, and a lunar eclipse. Curious about the moon’s striking behavior this week? Read on to learn more about it.

Why was there a ring around the moon?

Late at night on Sunday, Nov. 29 and into the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 30, the moon appeared full around the world — and in some areas, it also appeared to be surrounded by a ring of light.

Known as a moon ring, a winter halo, or a 22-degree halo, this optical phenomenon occurs when cirrus or cirrostratus clouds form high up in the atmosphere. These clouds are very cold — no matter how hot the surrounding climate is — and they contain millions of six-sided ice crystals.

The ice crystals both refract and reflect light, and if you are viewing the sun or moon from a certain angle, this will manifest as a ring or halo with a radius of about 22 degrees around the sun or moon, according to EarthSky.

