The Best Eco-Friendly Flosses for Zero Wasters

Flossing is super important, as it’s an extra step beyond brushing that rids your teeth of build-up, plaque, bacteria, and food particles. Don’t want cavities? Floss. Don’t want to have to pay to get your cavities filled in? Floss! But as a zero waster, you may have noticed that floss isn’t exactly marketed to us, at least not in the mainstream. Fortunately, there are a few eco-friendly floss options out there.

Most floss is made of plastic, believe it or not. When flossing, you’re literally just cramming the skinniest piece of plastic possible in between your teeth. Gross. Not only is it plastic, but conventional floss is often coated with PFC, a chemical found in Teflon .

Manufacturers choose to add PFCs to floss to make it glide and fit between your teeth more readily. But does the ease with which it is to floss with PFCs forgive its potential toxicity? PFCs have been linked to affecting growth, development, reproduction, and liver injuries, according to the CDC.

In short, it’s time to ditch the plastic floss. But in this mainstream, plastic-loving world, that may seem easier said than done. While it’s not recommended to give up flossing entirely, there are a few floss brands out there that are more eco-friendly, use sustainable packaging, and ultimately, make up for the fact that floss is a single-use product that is used for no more than 30 seconds.

Read on for a few popular zero-waste floss options.