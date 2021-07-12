Despite Knowing the Risks, EPA Authorized Fracking With "Forever Chemicals" 10 Years Ago

Environmentalists know that fracking is terrible for the environment — but it turns out, in the U.S., it’s even worse than we thought. Newly-uncovered internal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) documents from about 10 years ago reveal that the EPA approved fracking companies to use PFAS , aka “forever chemicals,” despite knowing that these substances could irreversibly harm the environment and human health.

Keep reading for the details of these new findings, the lowdown on PFAS, and what the Biden administration is doing to fight PFAS.

The EPA approved fracking with PFAS, despite knowing the risks.

On Monday, July 12, The New York Times reported this shocking news via documents obtained by Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR), a nonprofit organization that aims to protect human health from environmental pollutants and related issues. PSR was able to access documents due to the Freedom of Information Act, but the EPA was allowed to redact plenty of information, including which fossil fuel company shepherded this new rule a decade ago, as well as the specific chemicals used.

PSR published the information in a report Fracking with “Forever Chemicals,” which shows evidence that since 2012, various oil and gas companies, including ExxonMobil and Chevron, have used PFAS substances — and/or chemicals that could turn into PFAS substances — in the fracking process. In fact, U.S. fossil fuel companies have used these substances in more than 1,200 fracking wells in six states: Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming.

Article continues below advertisement

BREAKING: Our new study turned up evidence that highly toxic, cancer-causing chemicals called PFAS were used for fracking at 1,200+ oil and gas wells across the country.

Read more: https://t.co/NzQbrvbN6s #ForeverFracked #PFAS — PSR Environment (@PSRenvironment) July 12, 2021

As explained by PSR, the EPA documents obtained included the agency’s 2010 review of a proposal to use three new chemicals in the fracking industry. In the documents, EPA regulators expressed concern that the proposed chemicals could break down into “products similar to PFOA,” which are a type of PFAS, and that the three chemicals could cause negative health effects in humans as well as hurt the environment. Yet, in 2011, President Obama’s EPA approved the use of these chemicals in the fracking process.

Article continues below advertisement