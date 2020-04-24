How to Celebrate Arbor Day at Home, and Where to Donate

When you think Arbor Day , images of people working together to plant trees probably come to mind. But with the coronavirus pandemic keeping so many of us inside, National Arbor Day looks a little different this year.

Fortunately, even with tree-planting events canceled and reduced access to the tools needed to plant trees, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate Arbor Day from home, while in quarantine.

Read on for answers to all your questions about Arbor Day 2020.