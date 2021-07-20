Not Just a Seasoning: Oregano Oil Has Many Health Benefits

You might have heard of oregano as a fragrant herb used for cooking, but did you know that oregano oil is full of hidden health benefits? That tell-tale smell of oregano makes it an excellent essential oil, and one that is commonly used in aromatherapy — but that is only one of its uses. As an oral supplement or tincture, oregano oil can have an amazing effect on the body, and its antioxidant effects can be beneficial for a wide range of conditions.