Everything You Wanted to Know About Moringa's Health Benefits

Moringa comes from the Moringa oleifera plant. Often called the drumstick tree, ben oil tree, horseradish tree, or miracle tree, the Moringa oleifera isn’t exactly a modern discovery. Like sea moss , chia seeds , and black seed oil, people have been using moringa for its medicinal and culinary benefits for centuries.

Moringa is native to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan, where it is an affordable and widely available source of food and medicine. No piece of the plant goes to waste. In fact, according to WebMD, the bark, leaves, flowers, fruit, and seeds of the moringa plant are all nutritious, efficacious, and fragrant enough to have their own myriad uses.

However, it's also become common to consume moringa in the form of powder or capsules.