Is the Gulf of Mexico Still on Fire? The Pipeline Ocean Fire, Explained

If you thought the biggest fire this July would be Independence Day fireworks, think again.

Over the holiday weekend, a leaky gas pipeline caused an ocean fire in the Gulf of Mexico. You read that right: in a massive, open, body of water, a fire raged on for hours, as a product of the fossil fuel industry. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the pipeline leak, the fire, and how everything turned out, as well as photos and videos of the shocking event.