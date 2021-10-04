Nobel Peace Prize Frontrunners Include Greta Thunberg, WHO, and BLM

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded this week — and the coveted award’s list of frontrunners includes climate activist Greta Thunberg, among a few major organizations fighting for a more equitable world, activists, politicians, and more.

Greta Thunberg is in the running for the Nobel Peace Prize for the third year in a row.

Thunberg is the third most likely candidate (and No. 1 most likely individual) to win the Nobel Peace Prize this year, Gambling.com tells Green Matters in an email. The gambling website predicts an odds of +800 and an 11.1 percent probability for the 18-year-old climate activist to win.

Even though Thunberg isn’t the most likely to win according to betting agencies, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s director Dan Smith still believes she is the strongest and most likely choice. “I think the most likely and also highly desirable prospect is awarding the honor to young climate change activists (including Greta Thunberg but as one of a crowd of recipients) from all round the world,” he told CNN.

This is the third year in a row that Thunberg has been a reported nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize. In 2019, when she was 16, the Norwegian Socialist Left party formally nominated Thunberg for the prize. The award went to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Had Thunberg won that year, she would have beat Malala Yousafzai’s record for the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, as the activist was 17 when she won in 2014.

