These New Animal Species Have Been Discovered — or Rediscovered — in 2022

Amidst seemingly constant news that more and more species are going extinct, it’s always exciting when experts discover new species, or rediscover an animal from a species that hasn’t been spotted in decades (or even centuries). It can also be a thrill when someone spots an animal from an incredibly rare species that humans have only seen a few times in the past.

There are sure to be a number of new species in 2022, so every time one is spotted this year, we’ll keep updating this article.