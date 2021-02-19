These New Animal Species Have Been Discovered in 2021

In February 2021, wildlife photographer Yves Adams finally published photos of an incredible sight he spotted in December 2019 in South Georgia, a small island north of Antarctica: a yellow king penguin. The creature was waddling along with a massive group of typically-colored king penguins, who were black and white with some yellow plumage.

Adams told The Daily Mail that he thinks a mutation called leucism that prevents melanin production likely caused the penguin’s unique coloring. “I'd never seen or heard of a yellow penguin before. There were 120,000 birds on that beach and this was the only yellow one there,” he told the outlet. “They all looked normal except for this one. It really was something else. It was an incredibly unique experience.”

Even though this penguin doesn’t necessarily represent an entire new species, it’s still am incredible discovery. You can see the photos on Yves Adams’ Instagram.