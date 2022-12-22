Yes, Pink Iguanas Exist — Several Hatchlings Were Recently Discovered in the Galápagos

While your run-of-the-mill iguana isn't necessarily the most glamorous of creatures, that certainly isn't the case for the Galápagos Pink Iguana — the bubblegum pink reptile seriously speaks to all of our inner Barbie gals.

Unfortunately, the species is highly endangered, but environmentalists were thrilled when earlier this week, a group of several hatchlings were discovered on Isabela Island. This is a major win for conservationists working to save them.