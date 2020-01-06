Australian Bushfires: Where to Donate to Help Victims, Animals, and More

We've read the articles, we've realized the connection to the climate crisis, and we've shared our feelings of sadness on social media — and now, it's time to use whatever resources we have to help Australia. The bushfires tearing across Australia are not slowing down, and many Australian organizations are in need of donations.

During the 2019-2020 wildfire season so far, the wildfires have burned approximately 12 million acres of land all over the continent, according to Statista. Additionally, the University of Sydney estimates that since the fires began in September, at least 480 million animals in New South Wales have died as a result — either directly from the flames or from loss of vegetation, food, and habitat due to the fires. Not to mention, the fires have killed at least 23 people, six people are currently missing, and hundreds of thousands of people have had to evacuate their homes, according to The Guardian.

The statistics are truly heartbreaking, as are the many stories of people affected by this tragedy. Below are a few organizations working to help victims and put out the fires where you can donate, plus a few ways to help if you cannot afford to make a donation right now.