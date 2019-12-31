Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Source: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

Australia Bushfires Are Fueling Their Own Flames With Fiery Pyro-Cumulonimbus Clouds

Bushfires are raging through Australia at the moment, with a death toll of 11 people this season so far. And this week, the bushfires caused something that sounds like it's out of a horror film — the fires are generating pyro-cumulonimbus clouds, a type of cloud that creates its own thunderstorms, rains embers, and can start more fires, according to the Bureau of Meteorology of Victoria, Australia.

"Pyro-cumulonimbus clouds have developed to altitudes over 16km in East Gippsland this afternoon," the Bureau of Meteorology tweeted on Tuesday evening, local time. "These fire-induced storms can spread fires through lightning, lofting of embers and generation of severe wind outflows."