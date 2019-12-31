Australia Bushfires Are Fueling Their Own Flames With Fiery Pyro-Cumulonimbus Clouds

Not to mention, this season's bushfires have killed thousands of wild koalas, primarily because their habitats have been destroyed. “Up to 30 percent of the koalas in the region may have been killed, because up to 30 percent of their habitat has been destroyed,” Environment Minister Sussan Ley told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation last week, as reported by Newsweek. “We’ll know more when the fires are calmed down and a proper assessment can be made.”