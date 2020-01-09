YouTubers Creatively Show How Australia Fires Are Already Affecting the Planet

At this point, you've probably heard about the bushfires that have been burning across Australia for the past few months. But whether or not you live down under, we should all care about the Australia bushfires, because in reality, they are affecting people all over the globe.

That said, fully understanding exactly what's going on in Australia and how it affects the Earth is a bit complicated. So, to help more people understand the ramifications of the Australia bushfires, a YouTube duo known for "making science make sense" called AsapScience put out a short video creatively breaking down everything you need to know about fires.