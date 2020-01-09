We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

YouTubers Creatively Show How Australia Fires Are Already Affecting the Planet

At this point, you've probably heard about the bushfires that have been burning across Australia for the past few months. But whether or not you live down under, we should all care about the Australia bushfires, because in reality, they are affecting people all over the globe.

That said, fully understanding exactly what's going on in Australia and how it affects the Earth is a bit complicated. So, to help more people understand the ramifications of the Australia bushfires, a YouTube duo known for "making science make sense" called AsapScience put out a short video creatively breaking down everything you need to know about fires.

As AsapScience hosts Greg and Mitchell explain at the beginning of the video, the bushfires are sadly only just beginning, and they will have significant effects on Australia, the entire planet, and everyone who lives on it. Here are a few of the most significant side effects of the fires according to AsapScience — some of which we have already seen, and some of which are in our futures.