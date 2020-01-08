Number of Animals Killed in Australia's Wildfires Soars to More Than 1 Billion

Wildfires have been devastating much of Australia since September, with 12.35 million acres burned nationwide, 25 people killed and more than 1,000 homes destroyed. And they show no signs of stopping, with more than 100 blazes still burning as of last week.

Chris Dickman, one of the ecologists from the University of Sydney who estimated that 480 million animals could have been killed in the fires, has unfortunately updated his estimates.

Dickman told the Huffington Post that his earlier figures were conservative, exclusive to the state of New South Wales and excluded groups of animals that he didn't have population figures for.