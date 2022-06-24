Lauren Conrad on Her Nonprofit, Shopping Consciously, and Living Sustainably (Exclusive)

It’s been about 18 years since Lauren Conrad became a reality TV star. But Conrad never dreamt of that life — ever since she was a child, all she wanted was to work in fashion.

Since starring on Laguna Beach and The Hills, the entrepreneur has started multiple companies, including Lauren Conrad Co., as well as her women’s and children’s fashion lines for Kohl’s. However, the thing she is most proud of is The Little Market, the nonprofit Lauren Conrad co-founded in 2012 with Hannah Skvarla, which gives women artisans resources and a platform to expand their businesses and support themselves, by selling their goods on The Little Market's website.