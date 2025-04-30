Formula 1 Is Racing to Remain on Track to Reach Their Net-Zero Carbon Goal by 2030 With half a decade remaining to reach their goal, Formula 1 is on track. By Jamie Bichelman Published April 30 2025, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: F1/X

Given the considerable amount of emissions produced by automobiles — let alone those operating at breakneck speeds — a net-zero goal for an entity like Formula 1 (F1) is critically important. Whether through alternative fuel sources or other green strategies, F1 has much to focus on following the announcement of their net-zero aspirations by the year 2030. Since the announcement of their ambitious plan was made, how far along is F1 in pursuit of its goal?

As an environmentally conscious consumer, is supporting F1 an increasingly ethical hobby to pursue, or is the brand spinning its wheels, so to speak, and failing to make adequate progress? Keep reading to find out about the latest F1 news and the environmental progress its executives are claiming.

F1 racing net-zero 2030 plan:

On Nov. 11, 2019, the F1 social media accounts announced their plan to pursue the goal of being Net Zero Carbon by 2030. Per the F1 website, "Net-Zero Carbon by 2030 [is] part of our wider Sustainability Strategy, setting ambitious targets from 'factory to flag' and key members of our sporting community including our Teams, Race Promoters, Partners, Suppliers, Broadcasters, the FIA and many more are rising to the challenge and are contributing to our carbon reduction goals."

Much of the plan to achieve net-zero carbon is filled with buzzwords like clean energy, sustainable fuel, and spreading awareness of F1's efforts to deliver on their promise. As CNN noted in October 2024, "There are perceived moral issues over F1’s partnership with Aramco," which is a Saudi Arabia-based petroleum refinery company. The first version of the F1 Impact Report was released on April 16, 2024, and they claim to be "on track" towards their goal.

There are eight main achievements the F1 website lists as the most prominent in aiding the brand towards achieving its goal. Research and development into fuel, it appears, is one of the main drivers — no pun intended — towards a greener future for F1. Per the F1 website, the fuel milestone included "Furthered development on a 100% sustainable fuel for our cars in 2026 and beyond. [F1 also] trialled a 55% version of this in F2 and F3 from 2023."

Some of the other achievements trumpeted by F1 include: Reducing freight being hauled around the world by fortifying their remote broadcast operations

Transitioning to 100% renewable energy in F1 offices

A redesign to make the F1 freight containers more efficient, including changing European freight operations by using biofuel-powered trucks.

How is net zero calculated?

In a general sense of how net-zero is calculated, as the electricity and natural gas company National Grid explains, "net zero refers to the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) that's produced and the amount that's removed from the atmosphere. It can be achieved through a combination of emission reduction and emission removal." As it relates to F1 specifically, sustainable fuel appears to be a major priority for their operations.