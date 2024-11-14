Home > Big Impact > News Rescue Horse Runs Free on a Moroccan Beach — Behind the Majestic Viral Video This horse is now living the dream. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 14 2024, 12:16 p.m. ET Source: essaouirahorseparadise/TikTok

For many, getting a chance to run alongside the waves as they crash on the beaches of Morocco is just a dream. However, for one rescue horse, that dream finally became a reality not long after he was saved by a rescue group that runs a travel agency in a picturesque region of the country. A video of the horse appeared on TikTok, where it quickly went viral for the feel-good nature of the clip.

Watch the video for yourself below and learn a bit more about how this stunning horse spends his days now that he's found a new home in paradise.

A rescue horse has gone viral for running on the beach.

While there's no denying that almost everyone loves a rags-to-riches story, there are few as wonderful as the ones that involve animals. That's likely why the video shared by @essaouirahorseparadise has gone viral on TikTok since the short clip seems to show how an animal can so quickly go from the lowest of lows to the highest of highs.

The video, which features 26 seconds of Capo the rescue running full speed along the shoreline, garnered over 22 million likes in the week it was shared to the social media platform. "Four months since we rescued him, look how happy he is in his new life," @essaouirahorseparadise wrote of her "forever love" Capo in the caption of the clip.

People were quick to jump into the comments to share their love for Capo after getting a chance to watch the horse let loose. "Never realized how beautiful it is to see a horse run free," one person wrote. "Whenever I see a horse running wild and free it always makes me so emotional," added another person alongside a crying emoji and a heart.

Then there were a few folks who picked up on the fact that Capo had a bit of company by way of a running companion who couldn't quite keep up with the steed. "Who else saw the dog [trying to] race the horse," another person wrote before adding a pair of laugh/cry emojis.

The viral rescue horse has been with his new family for four months.

According to another post from the travel agents, Capo came to them from the southern UK where @essaouirahorseparadise says he was sold due to his "bad character." "I searched him in all Morocco until I found him and after all the efforts, I could bring him to our stable, to give him the life he [deserves]," they captioned the video. "Now he is a happy boy full of love. My forever love Capo."