Joshua Weissman’s Vegan Videos Will Inspire You to Make a Full Meal, From Scratch

If you're familiar with popular YouTuber and chef, Joshua Weissman, you probably don't think of him having a large presence in the plant-based space. The 26-year-old creator boasts 5.7 million subscribers, with popular videos that recreate things like the Popeyes Fried Chicken sandwich and the best hot chocolate of all time — all from scratch — but with few plant-based recipes. That said, Joshua Weissman does have a few vegan videos that will inspire you to make an amazing meal from scratch later.