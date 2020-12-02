How to Can Peaches: A Step-by-Step Guide

To can peaches without a pressure canner, you will need a pot, a paring knife, a bowl, canning jars, peaches, granulated sugar, and water. To yield two quarts of canned peaches, you’ll need about 9 large peaches, 1 ½ cups of sugar, and 8 cups of water. To start, boil a large pot of water on the stove. While the water is boiling, fill a bowl with ice water and cut a shallow “x” into the bottom of each peach.

Add the peaches for about three minutes, before removing them and soaking them in a bowl of ice water. Peel the peaches, slice them, and compost the pits. Add the peaches to your sterilized jars.

Meanwhile, make simple syrup by boiling 8 cups of water and 1 ½ cups of granulated sugar in a separate pot. Bring to a simmer, and pour over the peaches. Once properly sealed, store your canned peaches in a dry, dark place or refrigerate them and eat in up to one week.