While many of us are anticipating the impending release of new Stranger Things 4 episodes, we can indulge in some vegan treats from one of the show's biggest stars.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the popular series, released his own plant-based cupcake at famous dessert eatery, Sprinkles. Between that, and the release of his plant-based Nutella company, though, many wonder if Noah Schnapp is vegan.