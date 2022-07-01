Gal Gadot Often Describes Herself as a Keen Foodie — Does She Follow a Vegan Diet?

Actress and model Gal Gadot has been reaching career highlights one after the other. With five new movies, including Disney's Snow White and Wonder Woman 3 currently underway, the star has been busy collaborating with the likes of Marc Webb and Tom Harper.

Cleopatra, a feature by trail-blazing director Kari Skogland, marks Gadot's debut as a writer. How does the actress keep on top of her workload? What's her diet like? Is Gal Gadot vegan? Here's what you should know.