Gal Gadot Often Describes Herself as a Keen Foodie — Does She Follow a Vegan Diet?
Actress and model Gal Gadot has been reaching career highlights one after the other. With five new movies, including Disney's Snow White and Wonder Woman 3 currently underway, the star has been busy collaborating with the likes of Marc Webb and Tom Harper.
Cleopatra, a feature by trail-blazing director Kari Skogland, marks Gadot's debut as a writer. How does the actress keep on top of her workload? What's her diet like? Is Gal Gadot vegan? Here's what you should know.
A renowned martial artist, Gal Gadot knows a thing or two about Jiu-Jitsu, kung fu, and kickboxing. But is she vegan?
Gadot first entered the spotlight with Gisele's role in the first Fast & Furious movie, Justin Lin's box office hit starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, and John Ortiz. She has since then cemented herself as an A-lister with Wonder Woman's role in various DC comic adaptations.
Gadot has talked about her keen interest in martial arts on various occasions. She picked up Krav Maga while serving for two years in the Israel Defense Forces — and she also practices Jiu-Jitsu, kung fu, and kickboxing.
Despite her active lifestyle, Gadot doesn't follow a vegan diet. She swears by lean proteins, such as various types of fish and chicken. She also incorporates complex carbs and a slew of vegetables into her nutrition plan.
"Since I'm from the Middle East, I'm very much all about the Mediterranean diet," Gadot told Good Housekeeping. "I love to cook it, and I enjoy eating it too. I look at food as fuel, and I want to give the best to my body, so I try to eat healthy on most days."
"I love all different kinds of fish, but my latest obsession is Chilean sea bass," she added. "I also like chicken and filet steak."
Gal Gadot is the founding partner of Goodles, a brand selling nutritious and tasty pasta boxes.
As the founding partner of Goodles, a brand selling a variety of nutrient-heavy and tasty pasta boxes, Gadot often reminds her fans of the importance of following a healthy diet, and finding the right balance between wholesome and comforting meals.
Goodles only has one vegan pasta box on offer at present. Vegan is Believin is a dairy-free, protein-rich alternative that is bound to become a staple in every reformed carb lover's diet.
Goodles launched in November 2021. Gadot has been busy spreading the word about their offerings, which include the Mover and Shaker, a pasta dish boosted with ingredients like chickpea flour and organic chlorella. But vegetarians, we have bad news: it contains parmesan.
Other options available include the Cheddy Mac and the Shella Good, which are vegetarian-friendly. There's also the Twist My Parm, which contains an Asiago and Parmesan blend.
Gal Gadot likes to seek out the freshest ingredients, ensuring that she eats quality food most of the time.
Gadot occasionally posts about her latest culinary discoveries on Instagram. Self-described as a keen foodie, she previously posted photos of a homemade Shakshuka garnished with tiny feta cubes and a sprinkling of edible flowers, a Thanksgiving dinner, and dim sum dumplings.
As she told Harper's Bazaar in 2015, she likes to take the time to enjoy her food. She tries to avoid scenarios that involve hurried nibbling, such as eating and driving, and eating while on the phone. "Enjoy your food, and don't eat while you drive, and don't eat when you talk on the phone," she advised the readership.
As she said, she doesn't want to restrict herself too much either. "I'm a foodie and I love to experience food, but at the same time I look at food as fuel and I want to give the best to my body." As the actress suggested, the occasional cheat meal has a place in her diet. What she tries to avoid is thoughtlessness.