Why Is There a Boba Shortage Right Now? Bubble Tea Shops May Be in Danger

Making boba tea is relatively easy, as long as you have the signature tapioca pearls to make it with. Healthy Nibbles' basic bubble tea recipe simply requires black tea, hot water, tapioca pearls, your choice of milk, simple syrup, and sugar. You can add flavoring or you can simply enjoy the black tea taste — just make sure to buy one of the special straws (ideally a reusable one!), so you can enjoy the delicious boba balls at the bottom.

Ahead Of Thyme offers three different ways to make bubble tea, including plain, milky, and fruity. It's entirely based on personal preference, and each variety is pretty easy to make. The fruity kind, however, requires a blender. As long as you have one on hand, you'll be set.

Hopefully this shortage won't last too long — try to support boba shops as much as you can this month.